MoHR Proposes Bill For PWDs To Protect From Abuse

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:52 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights has proposed a bill for Person with Disabilities (PWDs) that government would take all possible measure to protect PWDs form all form of abuse,violence and exploitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has proposed a bill for Person with Disabilities (PWDs) that government would take all possible measure to protect PWDs form all form of abuse,violence and exploitation.

According to an official source, the government would take strict action against the person who will adopt the intolerant behavior with them, he added.

He further said the government would also provide free legal aid to PWDs to bring them into main stream of the society.

He mentioned that the act of physical violence against PWDs causing even minor injuries would be deemed as grievous injury and would be considered as crime.

MoHR would protect their basic rights and will make all possibility ways to bring them into main core of the society and productive citizen.

