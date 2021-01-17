UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Provided Legal Advice To 4,222 Victims During 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

MoHR provided legal advice to 4,222 victims during 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has been provided legal services to 4,222 victims of human rights abuses, who had approached it through Helpline 1099, personal visits, or through other ways during the year of 2020.

According to an MoHR's spokesman, about 1,299 callers were given legal advice instantly; 2,762 instant referrals to relevant departments through calls, besides legal advice; and 39 referrals to the departments concerned through letters, besides legal advice.

Some 122 who visited the ministry or approached it through fax or emails, were also provided legal advice, the spokesman told APP.

He said a total of 144,948 people have been approached the ministry on the Helpline, fax, e-mail or personal visits.

The spokesman said some 46,527 calls were received at the helpline while 57,466 calls were dropped. The queue timeout calls were 18,407 and repeat calls were 1,529 .

He said the ministry officials made 8,717 follow-up phone calls and 13,398 call back to voicemails to the victims.

The spokesman said the ministry had succeeded in achieving the objectives of the Helpline as it's not only facilitated the victims of human rights by providing them legal advice, but also linked relevant support services for them and their families.

He said that the objectives of the Helpline for legal advice on human rights violations were in line with the social sector objectives of the government's development programmes, such as annual development plan, growth strategy, Vision 2025 and Vision 2030, which focused to make social and economic policies, and programmes to ensure social protection to the weaker and vulnerable segments of the society.

He added that the specific objectives of the project were to establish a grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights abuses and maintain a database on human rights violations at national level.

Related Topics

2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Investcorp acquires SaaS based e-commerce solution ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.