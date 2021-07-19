UrduPoint.com
MoHR Received 56,572 Complaints Through Helpline1099

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MoHR received 56,572 complaints through helpline1099

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has received around 56,572 calls, emails, Inbound, Outbound visits, applications and fax through helpline 1099 and through its application.

The helpline was created for the purpose to deal with issues regarding child abuse and child abduction.

According to an official of MOHR, the basic aim of the application was to initiate a quick response after receiving a complaint.  He said that it has connected the DPOs to the system and the complaint directly reaches the concerned DPO.  According to data, the total services provided included 2,537 and 349 complaints for legal advice and Instant Referrals to Relevant Department through Calls and 706 complaints have been received through letters while around 41complaints had been received from visitors, applications, Fax and emails.

Around 1441 complaints have been received via mobile application and 15 calls were received from PWDs.

He further added that the application keeps a track of the missing child case and all the process taking place from preliminary examination to verification, registration of FIR and investigation.

