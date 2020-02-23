UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Receives 40,000 Complaints Relating To Human Rights

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:40 PM

MoHR receives 40,000 complaints relating to human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights' helpline 1099 had received over 40,000 complaints regarding human rights during January 2020, said Secretary MoHR, Ribia Javeria Agha on Sunday.

Talking to APP, she said the complaints relating to inheritance and child abuse were being addressed on priority.

She said.

"Together, we need to strengthen coordination and support mechanisms so that we can end exploitation and violence against women, girls and helpline is affective source to meet these challenges." Javeria Agha that MoHR was committed to provide women and girls an environment in the country to live free from all forms of violence and providing free legal aid to them through help line .

"Until we achieve this goal, we need to support womenand girl survivors and provide them protection and services", sheadded.

Related Topics

January Women Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.