MOHR Recommends Child Protection Committees In Educational Institutes: Dr Shireen Mazari

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:36 PM

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Thursday said the Ministry of Human Rights would recommend child protection committees in educational institutions at the federal level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Thursday said the Ministry of Human Rights would recommend child protection committees in educational institutions at the Federal level.

Addressing the campaign on " Stop Child Labour" at Pind Begwal school here, she said that the syllabus was being revised across the country from Primary to grade 10, and a chapter on human rights would be made compulsory in the syllabus.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government was taking action to curb child abuse incidents.

Mazari said it was parent's responsibility to take preventive measures for protecting their children from abduction and abuse by the people in their close circles and society. Moreover, they should also tell their children about the good and bad touch on their body.

She said the ministry had established legal free advisory Helpline 1099 to report the issues related to Human Rights, specially the child rights. The minister said strict action would be taken against the culprits found involved in child abuse.

