UrduPoint.com

MoHR Releases Fact-finding Report On Indiscriminate Killing Of Labor Dodo Bheel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

MoHR releases fact-finding report on indiscriminate killing of labor Dodo Bheel

Ministry of Human Rights on Tuesday released fact-finding report on indiscriminate killing of Thar Parker laborer "Dodo Bheel".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights on Tuesday released fact-finding report on indiscriminate killing of Thar Parker laborer "Dodo Bheel".

According to report issued by Parliamentary Secretary Lal Chand Mahli, the company engaged in the security of the coal mine misused its powers.

The security company should have reported to the police instead of taking action on the alleged theft of "Dodo Bheel".

The steps taken by the security company are an expression of distrust in the police system and criminal justice.

Evidence of police involvement in the killings also emerged that District police were involved in the indiscriminate killing. Police also used force against journalists who reported the incident, the report said.

Related Topics

Police Thar Company Criminals

Recent Stories

Swedish Embassy launches a digital reading campaig ..

Swedish Embassy launches a digital reading campaign in Urdu "Pippi ki Kahani"

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG visit Imam Bargah

Commissioner, DIG visit Imam Bargah

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post not official logistics partner of Am ..

Pakistan Post not official logistics partner of Amazon: MoC

3 minutes ago
 Unity must for Peace: Speakers

Unity must for Peace: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

9 minutes ago
 Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.