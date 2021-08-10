MoHR releases fact-finding report on indiscriminate killing of labor Dodo Bheel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights on Tuesday released fact-finding report on indiscriminate killing of Thar Parker laborer "Dodo Bheel".

According to report issued by Parliamentary Secretary Lal Chand Mahli, the company engaged in the security of the coal mine misused its powers.

The security company should have reported to the police instead of taking action on the alleged theft of "Dodo Bheel".

The steps taken by the security company are an expression of distrust in the police system and criminal justice.

Evidence of police involvement in the killings also emerged that District police were involved in the indiscriminate killing. Police also used force against journalists who reported the incident, the report said.