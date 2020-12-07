MoHR releases film to create awareness about FIR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights on Monday released a film to create awareness among masses about the importance of registering an First Information Report (FIR).

In a Twitter message issued by MoHR here , the film would highlight the importance of registering of an FIR.

The film encouraged women to report FIR regarding the crimes through the proper and correct channels.