MoHR Releases Video To Create Awareness For Registration Of Complaints

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:05 PM

MoHR releases video to create awareness for registration of complaints

Ministry of Human Rights has released a special video to create awareness for registration of complaints of any human right violations across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has released a special video to create awareness for registration of complaints of any human right violations across the country.

The 1099�Helpline�has been revamped and upgraded to an MIS-Database for more effective response.

Now it provides a discrete SMS and video service for victims of human right violations.

MoHR�helpline was upgraded to include WhatsApp�helpline�in seven regional languages, keeping in mind the needs of women and children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A national�helpline�application has also been launched on Google Playstore to streamline and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms and enable vulnerable social groups to use alternate mechanisms of registering, reporting and tracking human rights violations.

Response staff has also been increased to manage the helpline�on for 24 hours, the data revealed.

