MoHR Revamps1099 Helpline For Effective Response

Sat 13th March 2021

MoHR revamps1099 helpline for effective response

The Ministry of Human Rights has upgraded 1099 helpline for legal advice on human rights' violations to an MIS-Database for more effective response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has upgraded 1099 helpline for legal advice on human rights' violations to an MIS-Database for more effective response.

Now it provides a discrete SMS service to victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

On March 30, 2020, the Ministry of Human Rights established 1099 Helpline, which was upgraded and a WhatsApp helpline was also included in it in seven regional languages keeping in view the needs of women and children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A national helpline application has also been launched on Google Playstore to streamline and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms and enable vulnerable social groups to use alternative mechanisms of registering, reporting and tracking human rights violations.

Response staff has also been increased to manage the helpline on a 24/7 basis, the data said.

