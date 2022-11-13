UrduPoint.com

MoHR Reveals Helpline 1099 Data, Receives 6355 Calls

Published November 13, 2022

MoHR reveals helpline 1099 data, receives 6355 calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Sunday revealed the data of its helpline1099, which had been launched for the provision of swift services and timely resolution of public grievances related to human rights abuses in the country.

According to data provided by MoHR, a total of 6355 calls have been received by its helpline 1099 services of which 6273 calls were received (Inbounded, Outbound, Visits, application, fax, E-mails. Around 82 calls were received via the mobile app. A total of 205 calls service provided by the 1099 helpline.

All relevant callers are given legal advice and referred to the relevant departments where 201.

Recently a mobile app of the Helpline 1099 has been launched and in a short time more than 5 thousand downloads of the App have taken place and more than 2 cases are received through this latter.

Toll-Free Number 1099 was installed to offer access to callers from all over the country (with no cost at all) to get free legal advice, counseling, legal assistance, and referral service for the redressal of their grievances was provided.

The further breakdown of Inbounds calls received were 2545, drop calls 2295, Queue Calls 1286, repeat Calls 8, and Hours Calls 33 were received.

Recently a mobile app Helpline 1099 has been launched and in a short time more than 5 thousand downloads of the App have taken place and more than 4000 cases are received through this App. The helpline 1099 can be contacted through Fax, at 051-9221710,          https://www.facebook.com/helpline1099/ ,Twitter,  https://twitter.com/mohrpakistan

