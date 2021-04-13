UrduPoint.com
MoHR 's "Implementation Of Action Plan For Human Rights" To Be Completed By The End Of 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The developing wing Ministry of Human Rights has been involved in the management of fourteen approved PSDP projects amounting to Rs.256.00 million for 20-21 said an official document revealed by Ministry of Human Rights.

According to Spokesperson MoHR Director General Muhammad Arshad here on Tuesday said the development wing released 50 percent of fund amounting to Rs.128.

0 million with the approval of Secretary, MoHR to the project authoritie "The implementation Action Plan for Human Rights" would be completed by the end of 2021 .

The allocation of the fund of this project is 23.000 in which approved cost 57.500 and expenditure 6.731 has been spent last year.

The purpose of the project was to create an awareness of human rights among people.

He said MoHR has taken several initiatives under this project in this regard.

