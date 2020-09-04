(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeri Agha lauded the implementation of SC orders for releasing the women prisoners, who met the criteria.

She said that it is impotent to note that 66.7 percent of the total female prison population in Pakistan consists of under trial prisoners (UPTs) 62.

2 percent of prisoners are Under Trial Prisoners (UTP) in Sindh and the percentage is 72.2 Percent in KPK, She told APP.

Around 1,121 from out of 73,242 prisoners in Pakistan are female,accounting of 1.5 percent of the total prison population.The largest female prison population in Punjab is 727, followed by Sindh 205 and KPK 66.There are only 20 female prisoners inBalochistan and 03 women are in GB, she added.