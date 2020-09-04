UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Secretary Lauds Women Prisoner's Release Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

MoHR Secretary lauds women prisoner's release decision

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeri Agha lauded the implementation of SC orders for releasing the women prisoners, who met the criteria.

She said that it is impotent to note that 66.7 percent of the total female prison population in Pakistan consists of under trial prisoners (UPTs) 62.

2 percent of prisoners are Under Trial Prisoners (UTP) in Sindh and the percentage is 72.2 Percent in KPK, She told APP.

Around 1,121 from out of 73,242 prisoners in Pakistan are female,accounting of 1.5 percent of the total prison population.The largest female prison population in Punjab is 727, followed by Sindh 205 and KPK 66.There are only 20 female prisoners inBalochistan and 03 women are in GB, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Women From

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, other cities in Punjab

25 minutes ago

Defence Day of Pakistan: A day to pay rich tribute ..

4 minutes ago

Peace, stability must for regional connectivity, e ..

29 minutes ago

Blast-hit Beirut begins timid recovery

29 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai reactivate partnership offer ..

50 minutes ago

Palau Calls on US to Build Military Base to Counte ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.