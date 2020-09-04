(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabia Javeri Agha lauded the government's decision for swift implementation of the Supreme Court orders about release of the women prisoners, who met the set criteria.

Talking to APP, she said out of the total female, locked in prisons, over 66 per cent were under trial prisoners.

Giving break up she said over 62 per cent UTPs were in Sindh prison whereas 72 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

The minister said out of 73, 242 prisoners, around 1,121 were female, constituting 1.5 percent of the total prisoners.

She said most of female prisoners were in Punjab as 727 women were locked up in the provincial jails, followed by Sindh and KP where there were the number stood at 205 and 66, respectively. There were only 20 female prisoners in Balochistan and 3 women in Gilgit-Baltistan, she added.