MoHR Spends Rs 20 Mln On HR Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has spent Rs 20 million on the project "Human Rights Awareness Programme" to develop communication strategy and to apprise masses with their major human rights issues particularly violence against women.

The project was initiated with the allocations of Rs 55 million, an official of MoHR said adding, the awareness programme had been focused on communities of targeted districts.

Prime objective of the initiative was to increase understanding and knowledge among general public and highlight respect of human rights in accordance with the teachings of islam as well as the Constitution of Pakistan.

The awareness campaign was regular phenomena of Ministry of Human Rights having imperative national and moral affect of people.

He said print and electronic media was playing its due role to highlightshuman rights awareness among people.

