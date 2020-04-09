UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Spends Rs 20mln On Establishing Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

MoHR spends Rs 20mln on establishing Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS)

The Ministry of Human Rights would spend Rs 20 million for establishing Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS), said an official of MoHR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights would spend Rs 20 million for establishing Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS), said an official of MoHR.

Talking to APP, he said that HRMIS would be setup in targeted districts of the country.

The main aim of the project was to increase the people's understanding, knowledge and connectivity of human being as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights.

Besides sensitizing rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence; developing communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs etc.

�The project " Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS) would be started from Nov 2 and completed by the end of Nov 24.

�The information about Human Right is the regular phenomena of Ministry of Human Rights department which had national moral imperative affect of people.

� � Keeping this tradition alive, every year Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department devises three fold plan of human rights day activities at provincial, district level in all districts of Punjab including print and electronic media campaign / coverage for celebrations of International Human Rights Day, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Women Moral Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Debt Relief For The Poorest Countries Critical in ..

1 second ago

Umar Akmal may undergo three-year imprisonment aft ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) plants over 1600 ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather expected in next 24 hours in Lahore

1 minute ago

14-day Humanitarian Support COVID19 program begins ..

1 minute ago

IMF Board Approves Doubling of Emergency Facilitie ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.