MoHR spends Rs 20mln on establishing Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights would spend Rs 20 million for establishing Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS), said an official of MoHR.

Talking to APP, he said that HRMIS would be setup in targeted districts of the country.

The main aim of the project was to increase the people's understanding, knowledge and connectivity of human being as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights.

Besides sensitizing rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence; developing communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs etc.

�The project " Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS) would be started from Nov 2 and completed by the end of Nov 24.

�The information about Human Right is the regular phenomena of Ministry of Human Rights department which had national moral imperative affect of people.

� � Keeping this tradition alive, every year Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department devises three fold plan of human rights day activities at provincial, district level in all districts of Punjab including print and electronic media campaign / coverage for celebrations of International Human Rights Day, he added.

