MoHR Starts A Series Of Public Service Video Messages Against Child Labuor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has started a series of public service vedio messages against child labuor.
According to details provided by the ministry, the initiative aimed to identify and expand solutions to serious violation of children rights, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).