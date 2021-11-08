UrduPoint.com

MoHR Starts Awareness Campaign For Child Protection

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:47 PM

MoHR starts awareness campaign for child protection

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has started an awareness campaign for child protection through video messages through its helpline 1099

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has started an awareness campaign for child protection through video messages through its helpline 1099.

The helpline of the Ministry 1099 was aimed to ensure service delivery and redressal of people's complaints, an official of MOHR told APP on Monday.

He added that people could also contact at website official website of MoHR www.

mohr.gov.pk for redressal of their complains regarding any human rights violation and especially for children safety.

The Ministry was working to ensure a conducive and growing atmosphere for children to nurture their abilities and making the country the safest place for children, he stated.

He also urged the parents to register their suggestions for better service delivery and to protect rights of vulnerable groups of the society.

