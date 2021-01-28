MoHR starts portal training programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Thursday started a comprehensive training programmes on resources and materials for the Human Rights Resource Portal.

According to official detail issued by MoHR, the training would also be available on the portal for the benefit of human rights practitioners and personnel.

The aim of the training to enhance the capacity of judiciary, prosecution and law enforcement agencies.The training resources cover a range of topics such as Pakistan's International Human Rights Obligations and Human Rights Data Collection and Documentation.

The first ever MoHR portal would enable users to learn about rights guaranteed to them through the constitution as well as Federal and provincial legislations.

Laws are categorized according to provinces as well as thematic areas including Civil, Political and Economic Rights; Child's Rights, Women Rights.