UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Starts Portal Training Programme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

MoHR starts portal training programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Thursday started a comprehensive training programmes on resources and materials for the Human Rights Resource Portal.

According to official detail issued by MoHR, the training would also be available on the portal for the benefit of human rights practitioners and personnel.

The aim of the training to enhance the capacity of judiciary, prosecution and law enforcement agencies.The training resources cover a range of topics such as Pakistan's International Human Rights Obligations and Human Rights Data Collection and Documentation.

The first ever MoHR portal would enable users to learn about rights guaranteed to them through the constitution as well as Federal and provincial legislations.

Laws are categorized according to provinces as well as thematic areas including Civil, Political and Economic Rights; Child's Rights, Women Rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

28 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

28 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.