MoHR Starts Programme To Create Awareness To End Bounded Labour

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

MoHR starts programme to create awareness to end bounded labour

Ministry of Human Rights has started a programme to create awareness to counter bounded labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has started a programme to create awareness to counter bounded labour.

Ministry of Human Rights Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said that Pakistan was the sixth initiator of World Summit for Child Protection Rights and took the lead in signing and ratifying the convention on the Rights of Child Labour.

She said that the Ministry of Human Rights was committed to ending child labour, child abuse and considered those a serious issues of the society.

She also said that the Ministry of Human Rights was focusing on implementation of the labour laws.

She also said that children were the subject of the most extreme form of exploitation in term of working conditions, health hazards also, she further said.

