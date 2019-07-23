MOHR starts programme to enhance role of bar, bench in provision to justice to victims

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has launched "Sensitization programme for Judiciary /Bars on Human Rights", which aims at enhancing role of bar and bench in providing justice to victims of rape and other social crimes.

According to an official, the purpose of the programme was to create legal remedies for human rights victim through different sensitization action by Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR).

He said that the said programme has started with the proposed budget of Rs238.

90 million and it would end in 2021.

He said that the programme would provide peace and justice to all the victims of rape and other heinous crimes at their door steps.

He said the project have been providing protection four provinces specially in less developed areas where crime rate was high.

Human Rights Ministry was playing its role in strengthening the institutional mechanism of bar and bench and also boost the capacity building of manpower through awareness programmes, he further said.