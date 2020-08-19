MoHR strengthens human rights mechanism, institutions: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday presented a comprehensive review of the initiatives related to human rights taken by her ministry during the last two years along with future plans and the challenges.

Addressing a press conference here along with Federal ministers, she said the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had paved the way for strengthening human rights mechanisms and institutions in Pakistan since the incumbent government took charge of the office.

She said over the past two years, her ministry achieved many milestones regarding the women's rights protection, including drafting the ICT Domestic Violence Bill 2020, finalizing a policy for women empowerment, and conducting several research and awareness campaigns.

The ministry also took initiatives on women's right to inheritance, she added.

Dr Mazari said the rights ministry made significant progress in advancing child rights in the country, including enactment of Zainab Alert Law 2020, and amendment to add child domestic labour as hazardous employment under schedule I of the Child Employment Act 1991. Legal Aid Justice Authoritiy Act, 2020 was enacted under which free legal aid to the victims was provided .

The ICT Child Protection Act ,2018 and The Juvenile System Act ,2018 were also enacted, she added.

She said the National Protection Center (NCRC) was established in Islamabad, which provided temporary shelter to 67 children and later reunited them with their families.

Dr Mazari said the Diyat ,Arsh and Daman Fund Rules were amended.

The minister said some 6,049 cases of human rights violation were received by the ministry. She herself took up 84 cases of human rights victims and followed up for their redressal.

She said some 17,000 complaints were processed while 499,446 calls were received on the Helpline 1099 and 11,000 eligible callers were provided legal services.

Dr Mazari said the ministry as part of the Huqooq-e-Pakistan collaborative project with the European Union, was launching a Human Rights Film Festival to increase awareness and understanding of human rights issues in the country. The 'Reels for Rights' Festival would be held online, she added.

She said the ministry had written some 18 letters to the United Nations regarding Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.