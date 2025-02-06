MoHR stressed on intensifying efforts to assist prisoners

An official of the Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday stressed on intensifying efforts to assist prisoners unable to pay Diyat, Arsh and Daman, required for their release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) An official of the Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday stressed on intensifying efforts to assist prisoners unable to pay Diyat, Arsh and Daman, required for their release.

Talking to APP, he said that approving the cases and streamlining the process, the Ministry is taking steps toward ensuring justice for vulnerable prisoners, including women, juveniles and those with medical conditions.

He emphasized on coordination between Federal and provincial authorities, highlighting the need for an efficient and transparent system to support those in need.