MoHR Striving Hard For Rights Of PWDs

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has arranged a number of workshops for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) last year for their skill development and capacity building to help them part of main stream economy of the country.

      According to the data shared by MoHR on Monday,  capicty building workshops were organized at provincial and Federal level to to create awareness regarding rights of PWDs.

       MoHR has also conducted Survey in collaboration with  Pakistan Bearue of Statics and Eshsas strategy to collect data of PWDs.    MoHR also reconstituted the National Committee for the implementation of the rights of person with disabilities.

It said MoHR also presented the bill of the persons with disabilities 2018  in Parliament to increase their quota of job.

    The bill would bind the government to ensure jobs for people with disabilities at the federal, provincial and district level, as well as full concessions in admission fees and up to 75pc off in government educational institutions, as well as providing special national identity card services at home.

The government would also ensure free treatment facility for PWDs in federal, provincial, district headquarters and social security hospitals and dispensaries, andalmost 60 per cent concession in private hospitals.

The bill also proposes permanent jobs for contractual employees in government offices and zero tolerance towards individuals who misbehave or mishandle PWDs.

