MoHR Submits Report Pertaining Human Rights Situation In Jails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday submitted its report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) pertaining to the human rights situation in Adiala Jail

The report stated that there was limit of 2100 prisoners in Adiala Jail but 5799 were housed, adding that there were influential prisoners as well in Bhakar and Adiala jails.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to human right situation in jails. The court converted a letter of prisoner into the petition for hearing.

At the outset of hearing, Director General (DG) Ministry of Human Rights submitted the report on directives of the bench and said that his ministry had formed a fact finding committee on the issue.

The chief justice observed that there was too much corruption in jails and asked how it could be curtailed.

The court said that the letter of the prisoner had revealed that there was no rule of law even in jails.

The bench noted that it was an issue of human rights, adding that there were majority of under trial prisoners in jails. Every accused was considered innocent until he was convicted, the court said.

The DG informed the bench that there were separate barracks for women and children in jails. Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that the judges should conduct surprise visits of jail for betterment of human rights situation.

The chief justice remarked that the jail manual was not being implemented, adding that anyone had to take responsibility of the situation in jails. The bench asked what was wrong if the media was given access to prisoners in jails for their interviews.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 8.

