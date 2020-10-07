UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Take Several Steps For Women's Right During Last Three-year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:22 PM

MoHR take several steps for women's right during last three-year

The Ministry of Human Rights had taken several important steps to protect the women's rights during the last three years 2018-20 said an official here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights had taken several important steps to protect the women's rights during the last three years 2018-20 said an official here on Wednesday.

According to the report issued by the Ministry of Human Rights, amendment in the Women in Distress and Detention Fund Act, 1996 through changes in Section 6 of the Act.

�The aim of this fund was to provide financial and legal assistance to women in distress and detention.

Since promulgation of the Act, composition of high powered board of Governors, as stipulated in Section 6 of the Act, presented issues of ensuring necessary quorum and this issue kept the fund non-operational for many years and hence deserving people remained deprived of the fund.

After promulgation of the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Ministry constituted a Board of Governors as required under the Section 6 of the Act. The Board of Governors was notified on 26th July 2019.

With the prevalent practice of violence against women, one of the Ministry's first priorities was to draft a domestic violence bill.

� The report also shows that the Legal Authority Act 2019 also provides for the provision of legal aid to indigent and deserving women.

Related Topics

July Women 2018 2019

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 148,800 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

FPCCI delegation congratulates newly elected cabin ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Skeptical About Tikhanovskaya's Participat ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's New Opposition Council Wants to Set G ..

6 minutes ago

Tear gas fired outside court in Greek neo-Nazi tri ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.