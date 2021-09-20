MoHR takes initiative for protecting senior citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has taken the initiative for the protection of the senior citizens during Covid-pandemic.

Director General at the ministry Muhammad Arshad talking to APP, said that ministry recognized the importance of raising awareness about old age people to ensure that they were able to fulfill their equality as well as their contribution to the functioning of the societies.

H said that senior citizen bill would help protect socially and economically the senior citizens. Its also aimed to establish a fund for the senior citizens as well as build and maintain old-age homes for the senior citizens.