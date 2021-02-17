UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Takes Initiatives To Ensure Environment Of Peaceful Co-existence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

MoHR takes initiatives to ensure environment of peaceful co-existence

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken several initiatives to ensure the environment of peaceful co-existence among all communities during year of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken several initiatives to ensure the environment of peaceful co-existence among all communities during year of 2020.

The ministry finalized the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 through a consultative process with relevant stakeholders.

The bill was with the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, said an official here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had conducted a legal analysis of forced conversions and freedom of religion in Pakistan and compared it with other regional countries such as Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Maldives and Japan.

He said that the regulatory framework was being devised in consultation with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for finalising 'Zaireen' policy.

He said the ministry also discussed with the Special Representative on religious Harmony regarding the killing of Ahmadies and discussed the steps the government could take towards ensuring peaceful environment between all the communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Marriage Divorce Myanmar Bhutan Japan Maldives Nepal 2019 2020 Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah witnesses opening of 2nd Arab Parliament f ..

3 minutes ago

Over 340 million riders used mass transit means, s ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif preferred his wealth by staying abroa ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Prince Philip hospital admission not Covid-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions in 15 Countries to ..

3 minutes ago

Top Russian, Greek Diplomats Discuss Eastern Medit ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.