MoHR takes initiatives to ensure environment of peaceful co-existence

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken several initiatives to ensure the environment of peaceful co-existence among all communities during year of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 )

The ministry finalized the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 through a consultative process with relevant stakeholders.

The bill was with the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, said an official here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had conducted a legal analysis of forced conversions and freedom of religion in Pakistan and compared it with other regional countries such as Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Maldives and Japan.

He said that the regulatory framework was being devised in consultation with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for finalising 'Zaireen' policy.

He said the ministry also discussed with the Special Representative on religious Harmony regarding the killing of Ahmadies and discussed the steps the government could take towards ensuring peaceful environment between all the communities.