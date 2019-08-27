:The Ministry of Human Rights the commission has taken number of initiatives to protect the rights of children such as formulation of model child protection policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights the commission has taken number of initiatives to protect the rights of children such as formulation of model child protection policy.

According to an official, the policy was prepared in consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure protection of children across the country.

He also said that further initiatives would be taken under policy to prepare it at ICT level and later on the provincial governments and to replicate the model policy in their respective provinces.

He further added that Welfare Development in consultation with relevant stakeholders will be preparing a model minimum quality care standards at ICT level in order to protect the rights of the children.