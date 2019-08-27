UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR Takes Number Of Steps For Protection Of Childern's Rights

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:59 PM

MoHR takes number of steps for protection of childern's rights

:The Ministry of Human Rights the commission has taken number of initiatives to protect the rights of children such as formulation of model child protection policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights the commission has taken number of initiatives to protect the rights of children such as formulation of model child protection policy.

According to an official, the policy was prepared in consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure protection of children across the country.

He also said that further initiatives would be taken under policy to prepare it at ICT level and later on the provincial governments and to replicate the model policy in their respective provinces.

He further added that Welfare Development in consultation with relevant stakeholders will be preparing a model minimum quality care standards at ICT level in order to protect the rights of the children.

Recent Stories

COTHM Karachi celebrates its 5th Convocation Cerem ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese scientists develop light responsive contro ..

35 seconds ago

Last Group of Orcas, 6 Belugas Released From 'Whal ..

37 seconds ago

US says continuing talk to Turkey after F-35 ouste ..

40 seconds ago

Legal Procedures for Enabling Russia-Ukraine Priso ..

42 seconds ago

Beijing expresses "strong dissatisfaction" with G7 ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.