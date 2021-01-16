UrduPoint.com
MoHR Takes Several Steps For Transgender Rights

Sat 16th January 2021 | 04:02 PM

MoHR takes several steps for transgender rights

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken several initiatives for transgenders in order to promote and mainstream their rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has taken several initiatives for transgenders in order to promote and mainstream their rights.

Talking to APP, an official of Ministry of Human Rights said that ministry has established the National Implementation Committee on transgender persons which consists of a transgender focal person from each province.

He mention that MoHR has also appointed a transgender expert from the community itself, who serves as the coordinator of the said committee adding that these initiatives taken by ministry are setting examples for others.

He said that to implementation of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 was shared with the Passport office team and transgender definition was also discussed in detail, he added.

