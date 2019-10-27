UrduPoint.com
MoHR Taking Initiatives Of Capacity Buildings For Stakeholders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Human Rights awareness campaign initiative for the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) would be instrumental with regard to the Government of Pakistan's response to final survey on Incheon Strategy, to be conducted in 2022.

The survey would be conducted by Secretariat of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), said Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha here on Sunday .

She said through the series of campaign, around 150-government officials at four provinces, GB and AJK level have been equipped with practical knowledge pertaining to PWDs' rights and to report against indicators of Incheon Strategy and UNCRPD, said a press release issued here .

She said that for the very first time in the history, such initiative has been taken to promote rights of PWDs through sensitization of key government functionaries in all provinces and regions through a national campaign.

She also said that in a very short span of time of 5 weeks only (June-July, 2019).

She further added that the Ministry in collaboration with UN-Women and Handicap International has conducted six "Capacity Building Workshops" of the provincial government according to the UN Convention on the Rights of PWDs.

The Secretary also said that the major themes of the series of campaign were "Moving from Charity to Rights Based Model" and "Empowering Women With Disabilities".

She also said that the participants of the campaign had given orientation on UNCRPD, Incheon Strategy and Action Plan, prepared by the UNESCAP for implementation of the Strategy.

She also said the Ministry would boost the capacity building of the stakeholders participants on collection of statistical data required to prepare policies and plans for protection and promotion of PWDs' rights.

The Resource Persons highlighted the role of National Committee constituted by MoHR for implementation of UNCRPD at the grass roots level and identification of gaps with a view to take further policy, legal and administrative measures for protection and promotion of PWDs' rights by the Federal and Provincial Governments. The desired objective of this initiative was to enhance capacity of the relevant government entities to monitor and report on the rights of PWDs.

The Secretary while appreciating her team and partner organizations, vowed to continue such activities for capacity building of the stakeholders.

