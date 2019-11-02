UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR To Boost Capacity Building Of Stakeholders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:59 PM

MoHR to boost capacity building of stakeholders

The Human Rights awareness campaign initiative for the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) would be instrumental with regard to the government's response to final survey on Inchon Strategy, to be conducted in 2022

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Human Rights awareness campaign initiative for the Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) would be instrumental with regard to the government's response to final survey on Inchon Strategy, to be conducted in 2022.

The survey would be conducted by Secretariat of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), said Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha .

She said through the series of campaign, around 150-government officials at four provinces, GB and AJK level have been equipped with practical knowledge pertaining to PWDs' rights and to report against indicators of Inchon Strategy and UNCRPD, said a press release issued here .

She said that for the very first time in the history, such initiative has been taken to promote rights of PWDs through sensitization of key government functionaries in all provinces and regions through a national campaign.

She also said that in a very short span of time of 5 weeks only (June-July, 2019).

She further added that the Ministry in collaboration with UN-Women and Handicap International has conducted six "Capacity Building Workshops" of the provincial government according to the UN Convention on the Rights of PWDs.

The Secretary also said that the major themes of the series of campaign were "Moving from Charity to Rights Based Model" and "Empowering Women With Disabilities".

She also said that the participants of the campaign had given orientation on UNCRPD, Inchon Strategy and Action Plan, prepared by the UNESCAP for implementation of the Strategy.

She also said the Ministry would boost the capacity building of the stakeholders participants on collection of statistical data required to prepare policies and plans for protection and promotion of PWDs' rights.

The Resource Persons highlighted the role of National Committee constituted by MoHR for implementation of UNCRPD at the grass roots level and identification of gaps with a view to take further policy, legal and administrative measures for protection and promotion of PWDs' rights by the Federal and Provincial Governments. The desired objective of this initiative was to enhance capacity of the relevant government entities to monitor and report on the rights of PWDs.

The Secretary while appreciating her team and partner organizations, vowed to continue such activities for capacity building of the stakeholders.

Related Topics

United Nations Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women 2019 All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

New Graffiti Painted Outside US Embassy in Tehran ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh cricket players prep for India internat ..

1 minute ago

Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, wants hi ..

15 minutes ago

McIlroy pounces at HSBC Champions in Shanghai

6 minutes ago

27kg narcotics recovered in Peshawar

6 minutes ago

Russia Fulfills OPEC+ Agreement by 93% in October ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.