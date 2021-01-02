MoHR to complete institutional strengthening project in February

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) project "Institutional Strengthening" worth Rs 59.7 million would be completed in February this year The project, started in 2019 was aimed to create a comprehensive mechanism to strengthen Development Wing of the ministry to implementation current and future development initiatives, a MOHR official told APP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) project "Institutional Strengthening" worth Rs 59.7 million would be completed in February this year The project, started in 2019 was aimed to create a comprehensive mechanism to strengthen Development Wing of the ministry to implementation current and future development initiatives, a MOHR official told APP.

The project was developed for reforming and automation of MoHR as per Federal Government's strategy to improve efficiency and accountability of the Federal Government through establishment of "E-Office Suit" in Federal Ministries, he added.

The official added that the scheme was started to improve internal communications and bring efficiency, accuracy, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in decision making.

He mentioned that the project also focused to implement E-office Application Modules for human resource, procurement, inventory, project management, budgeting and finance to enable MoHR to perform day to day office activities effectively and efficiently.

The initiative would also help undertake strategic planning, research and new development initiatives for organizational goals and institutional objectives.

He mentioned that it would also help strengthen and upgrade existing ICT infrastructure of main Ministry by providing latest IT equipments, logistic support and human resource to implement E-office application.

