MoHR to create awareness about transgender rights

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is asked to play its role in collaboration with the provincial social welfare departments, transgender community members and human rights defenders to solicit feedback on the rules of first draft of "Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018" by organizing series of training workshops.

Talking to APP on Sunday Nayab Ali , a transgender activist said there was a dire need to create awareness about the rights of their community.

She further added that transgender community should be informed with their self-identification issues including National Identification Cards, passports, driver's licenses and education certificates.

Pakistan's parliament has passed a law guaranteeing basic rights for transgender citizens and outlawing discrimination by both employers and private business owners, a move hailed by activists as "historic" for the conservative South Asian country.