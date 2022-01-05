UrduPoint.com

MoHR To Develop SBBWC Women Crisis Center Across The Country

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MoHR to develop SBBWC women crisis center across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) provides assistance to three Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis Centers (SBBWC) and shelter homes across the country including the districts of Balochistan province in which it works under the Women Development Department.

According to MoHR, these centers were established with the objective to protect women against all forms of violence and to eliminate every type of discrimination against women.

The Crisis Centers were providing number of facilities including temporary shelter to victims of violence in emergencies, medical/first aid to women in distress, free legal assistance/aid to women in distress, free social, psychological and legal counseling to the women and liaison with agencies competent to redress the grievances of women at individual and collective levels, especially those concerned with combating violence against women.

The Ministry is mandated to promote social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the Constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with its international commitments, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women All

Recent Stories

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

4 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

27 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

4 minutes ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

4 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in edu ..

Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in educational institutions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.