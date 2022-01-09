UrduPoint.com

MoHR To Develop SBBWC Women Crisis Center Across The Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MoHR to develop SBBWC women crisis center across the country

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) provides assistance to three Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis Centers (SBBWC) and shelter homes across the country including the districts of Balochistan province in which it works under the Women Development Department.

According to MoHR, these centers were established with the objective to protect women against all forms of violence and to eliminate every type of discrimination against women.

The Crisis Centers were providing number of facilities including temporary shelter to victims of violence in emergencies, medical/first aid to women in distress, free legal assistance/aid to women in distress, free social, psychological and legal counseling to the women and liaison with agencies competent to redress the grievances of women at individual and collective levels, especially those concerned with combating violence against women.

The Ministry is mandated to promote social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the Constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with its international commitments, it added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

7 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

14 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

15 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

15 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.