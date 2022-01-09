MoHR to develop SBBWC women crisis center across the country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) provides assistance to three Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis Centers (SBBWC) and shelter homes across the country including the districts of Balochistan province in which it works under the Women Development Department.

According to MoHR, these centers were established with the objective to protect women against all forms of violence and to eliminate every type of discrimination against women.

The Crisis Centers were providing number of facilities including temporary shelter to victims of violence in emergencies, medical/first aid to women in distress, free legal assistance/aid to women in distress, free social, psychological and legal counseling to the women and liaison with agencies competent to redress the grievances of women at individual and collective levels, especially those concerned with combating violence against women.

The Ministry is mandated to promote social, economic, political and legal rights of women as provided in the Constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with its international commitments, it added.

