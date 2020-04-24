UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoHR To Develop Video Sign Languages For PWDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

MoHR to develop Video sign languages for PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights developed a video with sign language for differently-able citizen to create public awareness on Coronavirus.

In a message on MoHR Twitter handle here on Friday, Ministry of Human Rights said, it is committed to making COVID19 information and guidelines accessible to every segment of society.

Ministry of Human Rights has developed this video in sign language to create awareness amongst those with hearing impairments.The video is publicly available on official accounts of Ministry of Human Rights, twitter and facebook Page.

Related Topics

Hearing Facebook Twitter Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

5 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

18 minutes ago

Crude lifted by Iran-US tension but virus impact h ..

23 minutes ago

Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine te ..

32 minutes ago

Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, ..

31 minutes ago

55 new corona cases in Balochistan as tally reache ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.