MoHR to develop Video sign languages for PWDs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights developed a video with sign language for differently-able citizen to create public awareness on Coronavirus.

In a message on MoHR Twitter handle here on Friday, Ministry of Human Rights said, it is committed to making COVID19 information and guidelines accessible to every segment of society.

Ministry of Human Rights has developed this video in sign language to create awareness amongst those with hearing impairments.The video is publicly available on official accounts of Ministry of Human Rights, twitter and facebook Page.