MoHR to educate people about inheritance law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Women from different walks of life here on Monday hailed the Ministry of Human Rights'(MoHR) struggle for a bill seeking to enforce Women's rights to property that would help to ensure them get their due share in inheritance.

Women's right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan's struggle for equality and justice in Pakistan.

They were of the view that women in country have been neglected by the previous governments regarding their rights to inheritance and other rights.

Social Activist Marina Khan said this was a very positive step of Ministry of Human Rights to educate people about the religious and legal protection.

She said that our beloved religion islam has offered clear guidance regarding male and female equality in all matters of importance in society thus they both should be provided with equal opportunities in all walks of life to contribute positively in the progress and development of country.

An official from HR Ministry informed that in future the ministry would also be working on further bills for more women rights.

She said that as women constituted more than half of the population so they should be provided with all opportunities.