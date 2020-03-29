MoHR to ensure an end of gender discrimination, harassment at workplace, violence against women

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) is working to ensure an end of gender discrimination, harassment and violence against women at all levels, Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad has said .

He said that Ministry of Human Rights was committed to reviewing and strengthening laws, rules and regulations affecting the status of women in Pakistan.

He added the year 2020 was an opportunity to mobilize actions to work towards gender equality and human rights of all women and girls adding that the disparity in economic and political opportunities for men and women had always been a problem.

Women in many countries, especially those with more advanced economies, are relatively well educated but also paid relatively little compared with men.

The government was committed to reducing the gender gap, empowering women and promoting gender equality, which was crucial to accelerating sustainable development,he added.

He said that globally, the overall gender gap stood at 68.6 percent in 2020, a slight improvement from the gap of 64 percent reported in 2006.

