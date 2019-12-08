UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOHR To Hold Series Of Consultative Workshops On Rights Of PWDs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

MOHR to hold series of consultative workshops on rights of PWDs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) would organize series of consultative workshop on rights or persons with disabilities (PWDs) for their inclusion in main stream of the country.

In this connection, the first workshop was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Arshad, Director General (Human Rights) at Directorate.

Talking to APP, the DG HR informed that the ministry is taking steps for bringing PWDs into the ambit of education and the project would be started from the Rural Union Councils of Islamabad.

For the purpose Ministry of Education and Professional Training has assured for introducing inclusive education facilities in 423 general education schools working under Federal Directorate of Education.

He further added that all stakeholders warmly welcomed the initiative of Directorate General of Special Education and reaffirmed their commitment for provision of support to the children with disabilities through provision of financial support, providing assisting devices, and welfare services.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAE’s economic ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

15 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

15 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.