MOHR to hold series of consultative workshops on rights of PWDs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) would organize series of consultative workshop on rights or persons with disabilities (PWDs) for their inclusion in main stream of the country.

In this connection, the first workshop was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Arshad, Director General (Human Rights) at Directorate.

Talking to APP, the DG HR informed that the ministry is taking steps for bringing PWDs into the ambit of education and the project would be started from the Rural Union Councils of Islamabad.

For the purpose Ministry of Education and Professional Training has assured for introducing inclusive education facilities in 423 general education schools working under Federal Directorate of Education.

He further added that all stakeholders warmly welcomed the initiative of Directorate General of Special Education and reaffirmed their commitment for provision of support to the children with disabilities through provision of financial support, providing assisting devices, and welfare services.