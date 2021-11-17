UrduPoint.com

MoHR To Introduce Reforms In Criminal Justice System

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:21 PM

MoHR to introduce reforms in criminal justice system

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is going to introduce reforms in criminal justice system to provide free counseling services to those who can't afford legal aid, said an official MoHR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is going to introduce reforms in criminal justice system to provide free counseling services to those who can't afford legal aid, said an official MoHR.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that such steps were critical to ensure the provision of the services of a lawyer to those in need of legal assistance.

He outlined the incumbent government's legislation aimed at protecting humanrights, including the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021, amendment to in Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill ,amendment to The Employment of Children Act 1991.

He said that Pakistan has one of the most progressive transgender laws in the country, and the transgender rights have been a focus of the Ministry and to this end, it has set up protection centers and led training and sensitization workshops for the judiciary and police.

