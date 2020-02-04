MoHR to launch campaign regarding mental health of Women in Jails

Ministry of Human Rights would launch a countrywide campaign for improving the mental health condition of women prisoner in Jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights would launch a countrywide campaign for improving the mental health condition of women prisoner in Jails.

An official of Ministry told APP here on Tuesday that the programme would provide assistance to the women inmates who are facing mental health issues.

He said that the government's strategy to encourage the mental health and conducive atmosphere the figure of prisoner women has significantly increased and they would be the part of effective role for their family and society as well.