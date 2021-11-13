MOHR to launch good touch bad touch campaign

In a bid to stop abuse of children, Minstry of Human Rights (MOHR) has flagged-off a 'good touch-bad touch' campaign across the state to sensitize people via social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :In a bid to stop abuse of children, Minstry of Human Rights (MOHR) has flagged-off a 'good touch-bad touch' campaign across the state to sensitize people via social media.

According to details ,cases of children harassment had been increased in the country so there was dire need to start the campaign to eliminate this evil manance.

We have started the 'good touch-bad touch' campaign and it will continue til 2022, an official of the MOHR said.

He said "We plan to sensitise the kids between 5 and 10 years of age, who are most vulnerable to these problems and who know something about their private parts, but exactly do not know what is good and what's bad," .

In the campaign the parents would be advised to never allow a girl child to sit on anybody's lap, never undress and dress in front of others, and also to never force a child to go out with an adult with whom he or she is not comfortable," he said.

"If your child complains of anything, never take it lightly and go to the bottom of the story and show the child that you can stand up for them," he added.

