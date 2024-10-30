MoHR to organise 8th meeting of implementation commission on prison reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Allah Dino Khowaja, chaired the 8th meeting of the Implementation Commission on Prison Reforms

The session was attended by Home Secretaries from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Inspector General (IG) of Prisons from Balochistan, AIG of Prisons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation, National Commission for Human Rights, and the Director General for Human Rights, along with senior officials from provincial departments.

In his opening remarks, Khowaja underscored the importance of establishing a comprehensive file management system for prisoners to align with the Nelson Mandela Rules, aiming to improve prison conditions and ensure the humane treatment of incarcerated individuals.

The Commission reviewed critical issues, including the problem of overcrowding in prisons and the need for the establishment of a new prison in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The current facilities, particularly for under-trial prisoners, were deemed insufficient, posing serious health and safety risks.

The Commission also recommended constructing hospitals and residential facilities for jail staff, with particular emphasis on addressing security and sanitation concerns in existing facilities.

Provincial governments were urged to adopt Punjab's model of healthcare services within prisons, with a focus on mental health and Primary care. The meeting highlighted the Ministry of Human Rights' initiative of establishing Day Care Centers in jails under the Women Empowerment Package, which aims to support incarcerated mothers and children.

The Sindh Prisons Department was requested to share the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act and Rules of 2019 with other provinces to facilitate legislative alignment across the country. Provinces were also encouraged to consider establishing a Resident Jail Ombudsman to enable swift redressal of complaints by prisoners, a model currently being pursued by Punjab.

In addition, the Commission recommended that all provinces undertake a review of their existing prison rules in accordance with international standards, specifically the Nelson Mandela Rules and Bangkok Rules, to address gaps and improve oversight mechanisms. The draft rules for ICT prisons, developed by the Interior Division, would be vetted in consultation with the Human Rights Division to ensure compliance with these standards.

The Secretary concluded by urging all provinces to strengthen their legal aid mechanisms and oversight systems, ensuring the fair and humane treatment of prisoners as part of Pakistan's commitment to upholding human rights.