MoHR To Organize Training Workshop For Beat Reporters
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has announced to organize a training workshop for beat reporters in first week of January.
According to Ministry of Human Rights sources here on Tuesday that in the training workshop, experts would discuss human rights laws and covering stories on human rights issues.
The ministry's initiative would further strengthen reporting on human rights issues.