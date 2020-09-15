UrduPoint.com
MoHR To Present Domestic Violence (Protection And Prevention)Bill 2020

Tue 15th September 2020

MoHR to present Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention)Bill 2020

National Assembly's standing committee will draft the Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 presented by Ministry of Human Rights in sub committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly's standing committee will draft the Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020 presented by Ministry of Human Rights in sub committee.

The bill aims to check violence against the vulnerable persons which includes physically aggressive acts like hitting, kicking, slapping and throwing objects as well as emotionally abusive acts like threats, emotional and economic abuse, said an official here on Wednesday.

He said that the bill has completed by MoHR and soon it will be drafted by National Assembly.

He said that the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have already enacted legislation to address the issue of domestic violence at provincial levels, he added.

Ministry of Human Rights arranged number of consultations with the relevant stakeholders and also obtained No Objection Certificate from Ministry of Interior being the relevant Ministry to deal with the issues of violence, he added.

