MoHR to promote personal mobilities for PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad Thursday said the government would implement policies and programmes to promote personal mobilities of the persons with disabilities.

Talking to APP, he said a Council established by the government for the person with disabilities would develop a guideline on removing barriers and obstacles to access in building , roads, mode of transportation, housing, hospitals, schools, workplaces, communication and information related services, park and public washrooms and get those implemented by the concerned authority and person both in public and private sector.

He added that the Ministry of Human Rights is committed to ensure the every facility for person with disability as to normal one.

The government as well as the private sector shall take necessary measures towards allowing ease of access to the persons with disabilities to public buildings ,hospitals, recreational facilities ,public transport, ,streets and roads for which the old buildings andvehicles would be appropriately modified and new buildingsdevelopment by the council, he added.