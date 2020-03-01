UrduPoint.com
MoHR To Promote Personal Mobilities For PWDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad has said the government would implement policies and programmes to promote personal mobilities of the persons with disabilities.

Talking to APP, he said a Council established by the government for the person with disabilities would develop a guideline on removing barriers and obstacles to access in building , roads, mode of transportation, housing, hospitals, schools, workplaces, communication and information related services, park and public washrooms and get those implemented by the concerned authority and person both in public and private sector.

He added that MoHR was committed to ensure the every facility for person with disability as to normal one.

The government as well as the private sector shall take necessary measures towards allowing ease of access to the persons with disabilities to public buildings ,hospitals, recreational facilities ,public transport, ,streets and roads for which the old buildings and vehicles would be appropriately modified and new buildings development by the council, he added.

