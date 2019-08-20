MoHR to provide funds for deserving women

Ministry of Human Rights has granted Rs 7.89 million to 596 deserving women during the last four years, said an official of the ministry of Human Rights here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has granted Rs 7.89 million to 596 deserving women during the last four years, said an official of the ministry of Human Rights here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that Rs 2.0 million had been distributed among 152 beneficiaries during 2015 -16.

In 2016-17, Rs 2.

6 million has been distributed among the victims human right violations including the victims of kidnapping and extra judicial killings.

He further said that the in 2017-18, 154 beneficiaries had received Rs 2.2 million and in 2018-19 Rs 1.08 million had been distributed among 87 beneficiaries.

He said that the human rights relief and revolving funds could be sought by applying regional Directors of Human Rights.