MoHR To Provide Rehabilitative Services Under Programme "Free Legal Aid"

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) will provide rehabilitative services to vulnerable women under its programme titled 'Free Legal Aid"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) will provide rehabilitative services to vulnerable women under its programme titled 'Free Legal Aid" .

According to an official, medical,legal aid and non-formal education, vocational skills and shelter to victims of domestic and gender based violence would be provided.

He said that a total number of 12379 beneficiaries had received medical and shelter since last year.

A large number of women and children accommodated in shelter had received counseling services and medical aid.4457 beneficiaries had also been received legal aid during the 2018, he added.

He said that it was government prime objective to facilitate the victims and deserving persons to bring them into main stream of the society.

