MoHR To Review Implementation Of Laws, Policies
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is working with mandate to review human rights and protection of labour rights situation in the country including implementation of laws, policies and measures.
Talking to APP, an official said that the Ministry was also formulating various programmes for teaching of human rights at educational institutions.
He said that the Ministry was also working to implement the "Rules and Regulations for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Senior Citizens Act, 2021".
The development of the Rules and Regulations for the ICT Senior Citizens Act is an important step in this process.”
Number of senior people is exceeding. It is thus critical to create an enabling and healthy environment to ensure that every human being, irrespective of age, was able to fulfill their potential with dignity and equality.
The year 2024 marked the 34th anniversary of the International Day of Older Persons as well as the initiation of the Decade of Healthy Ageing (2020-2030), he added.
He added that despite the Social Welfare Department setting up several old homes across the country to provide shelter to old people abandoned by their families, no senior centres exist for offering integrative recreational facilities and socialization opportunities to millions of elderly citizens in the country,
He further added that the legislation to protect the rights of elderly people living a less empowered social life.
The discussions focused on the draft rules and regulations for three key areas of Senior Citizens Card, Establishment of Old Age Homes and Privileges provided to senior citizens under the Act: (20% discount on the medical facilities and retirement benefits for the older people).
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason1 hour ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago